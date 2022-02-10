Student From CT Makes Splash On Jeopardy! College Championship

If the answer is Joey Kornman, the question must be: “Name that college student from Connecticut making waves on the Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Kornman, a classical studies major from West Hartford studying at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, is on to the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” semifinals after taking down two other students in the quarterfinal that aired on Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Kornman won the night over Mitch Macek, a sophomore at Villanova University, and Yejun Kim, a senior at Northwestern University to become the fourth of 12 semifinalists in the championship.

He led going into the Double Jeopardy round with $5,600 but saw his score drop to $1,400 after a missed Daily Doube and a tricky $2,000 question.

Kornman was able to battle back with a second Daily Double - this one successful - and some big questions to bring his total to $16,400 for an easy victory. Macek, his closest competitor, finished with $8,600.

The Jeopardy! National College Championship pit 32 of the country’s brightest students from 36 different colleges who are battling for a $250,000 grand prize.

With his quarterfinal win, Kornman is propelled to the semifinals, which will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 18 in primetime on ABC. The finals are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22

