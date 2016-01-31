Storm Cleanup Causes Closures At These CT Schools

Some schools in Connecticut were forced to close on Monday, Jan. 31 as the state continues to clean up from the weekend storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in certain parts of the region.

In New London County, which was among the hardest-hit areas in Connecticut, Norwich and Groton Public Schools were closed on Monday to allow the town to continue cleaning up from the storm.

Officials said that the amount of snow was too much for public works staffers to remove in one day.

“The health and safety of all students is our priority, and we look forward to returning to campus (on) Tuesday, Feb. 1,” officials in Norwich announced.

