CT State Police, Agencies Release Statement On New Social Media School Threats

As a host of fake social media posts circulating online about potential school threats on Friday, Dec. 17, two Connecticut state agencies are investigating.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dec. 16, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Connecticut State Police reassured the public they are investigating the hoax but said they have not "yet identified any specific or credible threats to any schools within the State of Connecticut."

The posts and rumors started on TikTok and have been circulating for several days across the country, making their way onto additional social media platforms.

Many law enforcement agencies around the country have received tips related to these rumors, the agencies said.

"It is possible that the threats originated from a TikTok challenge to skip school on Friday, December 17," the agencies added.

Any school threat that is made in Connecticut is immediately taken very seriously by law enforcement, the agencies said.

If a threat is determined to be a hoax, there will be a thorough investigation, and arrests will be made, state police said.

As always, parents should monitor their children’s phones and social media to ensure positive and healthy behaviors.

