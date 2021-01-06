Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Schools

COVID-19: Seven New Cases Confirmed At School District In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Staples High School in Westport.
Staples High School in Westport. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at four schools inside a Fairfield County district, officials announced.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued a notice to the community this week advising that new cases were confirmed at Staples High School, Coleytown Elementary School, Saugatuck Middle School, and Bedford Middle School.

Of the seven cases, four were reported at Staples, with one each in the three other schools.

“Those impacted have been notified by school and District officials,” Scarice stated. “As a reminder, families are asked to report positive of COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.