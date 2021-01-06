COVID-19: Seven New Cases Confirmed At School District In Fairfield County

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at four schools inside a Fairfield County district, officials announced.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued a notice to the community this week advising that new cases were confirmed at Staples High School, Coleytown Elementary School, Saugatuck Middle School, and Bedford Middle School.

Of the seven cases, four were reported at Staples, with one each in the three other schools.

“Those impacted have been notified by school and District officials,” Scarice stated. “As a reminder, families are asked to report positive of COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction.”

