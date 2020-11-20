Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Schools

COVID-19: Schools Superintendent In Area Goes Into Quarantine After Wife Tests Positive

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Darien Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley
Darien Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Addley Photo Credit: Twitter

A school superintendent will temporarily be placed into quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Darien Schools Superintendent Alan Addley is in a voluntary quarantine for at least 14 days after learning of his potential exposure to the virus, though the district said that he is “feeling well.”

Addley said that he is following the guidance of the CDC, district protocols, and his physician.

Before returning to the office, Addley will have to take a negative COVID-19 before Tuesday, Dec. 1, when his quarantine would be ended.

According to the Darien School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, 20 members of the community have tested positive, and 295 were in quarantine. Nine different locations were impacted by the virus.

“Inevitably, as a community, we will continue to experience positive cases and many people and families will experience periods of quarantine,” Addley said. “I encourage everyone to remain vigilant in practicing health and safety measures that will keep the community safe and our schools open.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.