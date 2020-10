A school in Fairfield County has switched to remote learning after a positive case of COVID-19.

The positive case at Darien High School was confirmed on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The school activated full remote learning for Thursday, Oct. 22.

All after-school high school activities and athletics are canceled for Thursday.

A determination as far as the status for Friday, Oct. 23 is expected later in the day Thursday.

