COVID-19: School In Fairfield County Closed After Staffer Tests Positive

A school in Fairfield County is closed on Friday, Sept. 11 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Thomas Scarice, Westport's Superintendent of Schools, said the administration learned of the positive case early Friday morning.

"Given the timing of the notice and our need to follow district protocols with contact tracing, as a precautionary measure, Coleytown Elementary School will be closed today, Friday, September 11, 2020, to students and staff," Scarice wrote in an email to the school community. "This closure includes the staff and students of Stepping Stones preschool."

Scarice said the "administrative team will be working closely with the central office administrators, the Westport Weston Health District, and our medical advisor to assess the impact of this positive COVID-19 test and begin contact tracing. We will provide an update to the CES and preschool community later today."

The custodial staff will be conducting a thorough cleaning of the building to ensure it is ready for reopening, Scarice said.

"We regret needing to take this action and for the late notice but feel it is the most prudent decision so that we can implement the necessary tracing measures, " said Scarice. "The health and safety of students and staff are our primary concern."

