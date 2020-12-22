COVID-19: School District In Fairfield County Fined For Not Having Proper PPE

A Fairfield County school district was fined for failing to provide proper personal protective equipment to its custodial staff.

The Norwalk School District was fined $700 by the Connecticut Department of Labor for allegedly allowing custodians at Brien McMahon High School to use non-chemical resistant gloves to sanitize the building.

OSHA issued the citation on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the district had until this week to pay the fine and address the issue, though it was handled earlier.

The district was also cited for using improper hand protection, though there was no fine to go with the second citation, which was reportedly the result of a clerical error.

The high school was reportedly given the fine following a complaint to OSHA that was filed in October. The complaint led to a random inspection, which found that the custodians weren’t given proper PPE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.