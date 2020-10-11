COVID-19: New Fairfield County HS Closes Due To Increase In Staff, Student Quarantines

A Fairfield County high school has transitioned to distance learning due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.

School officials in Stratford issued a notice to families announcing that beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, the high school would be switching to remote learning to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, students will return to its hybrid learning model on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the Stratford School District, three students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school, along with nine staff members. A total of 76 students and 12 staffers are currently in quarantine due to close contact to an infected person.

“As we prepare to transition to full remote learning, it is nice to know that we have done this before and this time through will be better than before,” school officials said. “All students and teachers are prepared and understand the importance of this challenge.

“We have everything in place for continued success. To maintain as much consistency as possible, our weekly schedule will remain the same while we move to remote learning.”

