Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: 88 New Cases Reported At Sacred Heart University
Schools

COVID-19: New Fairfield County HS Closes Due To Increase In Staff, Student Quarantines

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Stratford High School
Stratford High School Photo Credit: Town of Stratford

A Fairfield County high school has transitioned to distance learning due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases locally and across the state.

School officials in Stratford issued a notice to families announcing that beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 25, the high school would be switching to remote learning to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, students will return to its hybrid learning model on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the Stratford School District, three students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the high school, along with nine staff members. A total of 76 students and 12 staffers are currently in quarantine due to close contact to an infected person.

 “As we prepare to transition to full remote learning, it is nice to know that we have done this before and this time through will be better than before,” school officials said. “All students and teachers are prepared and understand the importance of this challenge.

“We have everything in place for continued success. To maintain as much consistency as possible, our weekly schedule will remain the same while we move to remote learning.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.