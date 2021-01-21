Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield
COVID-19: Four New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Ridgefield High School
Ridgefield High School Photo Credit: Daily Voice

New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed within a Fairfield County school district as the pandemic continues raging throughout Connecticut.

Officials in the Ridgefield Public School District announced that four new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed at the Ridgefield High School and Farmingville Elementary School, with two cases each in both buildings.

It was not clear whether the new infections were in students and staffers.

Aaron Crook, the district’s COVID-19 health and safety compliance liaison said that it is possible there was some school transmission, though “there is a potential source of infection from outside the school building,” which he said was most likely the case.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the infected parties has been notified and instructed to temporarily quarantine. Contact tracing has been completed.

In total, five students and two staffers will enter a temporary 10-day quarantine as a precaution.

According to the state’s COVID-19 schools’ dashboard, other cases of the virus have been confirmed this week in the Branchville Elementary School and East Ridge Middle School.

