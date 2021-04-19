COVID-19: 15 New Cases Reported At School District In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County school district is contending with a new surge of COVID-19 cases that have cropped up across multiple school buildings, officials announced.

Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice issued an alert to the community cautioning that there have been more than a dozen newly confirmed COVID-19 cases within schools districtwide.

According to Scarice, new cases were confirmed in students and staffers at:

Staples High School: 9 cases;

Bedford Middle School: 2 cases;

Coleytown Elementary School: 1 case;

Greens Farms Elementary School: 1 case;

Kings Highway Elementary School: 1 case;

Saugatuck Elementary School: 1 case.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,741 COVID-19 cases in Westport since the pandemic began last year, resulting in 31 virus-related deaths.

“As a reminder, families are asked to report positive COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction,” Scarice said.

“Additionally, we want to remind families that students with pending COVID-19 tests should not return to school until receiving negative results,” he added. “This approach is critical in helping us continue minimizing the potential for transmission in our schools.”

