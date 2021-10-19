Underground Home Goes On Sale In New England

A unique New England home has gone on the market for those looking for a space that's a bit more down to earth. Literally.

The "earth-sheltered" terra dome house, located in Princeton, Massachusetts, in Worcester County, was listed at a price of $640,000.

The house has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, and is energy efficient, according to the realtor.

The home has "natural cooling in the summer, and the massive earthen berms insulating during the colder months," the realtor said.

The house is located at 166 Wheeler Road in Princeton.

