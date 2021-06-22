State Senator From Fairfield County Abruptly Resigns, Citing Ongoing Struggle With Divorce

A popular state senator from Fairfield County has abruptly resigned after citing struggles with an ongoing divorce.

State Sen. Alex Kasser, a Democrat from Greenwich, announced her resignation on Twitter Tuesday, June 22, citing the strain of her long-running divorce.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce my resignation as State Senator," Kasser said. "Serving the residents of Connecticut’s 36th Senate district has been a profound honor and a great joy. However, due to personal circumstances, I cannot continue."

Kasser said she has been trying to divorce Seth Bergstein, a Morgan Stanley executive, for nearly three years and she felt she could not serve her constituents to her full ability.

"As all survivors of domestic abuse know, emancipating ourselves is an epic struggle that takes years, requires unflinching courage and all our resources — mental, physical, and financial," she said.

Elected in 2018, and re-elected last year, Kasser went on to say she could no longer live in Greenwich.

"In addition, I can no longer live or work in Greenwich as it is loaded with memories of the 20 years I spent raising my children here," she said. "It is too painful to be in Greenwich now that I’ve been erased from their lives, just as their father promised would happen if I ever left him."

Kasser, a former corporate lawyer, who came out as gay more than 10 years ago, said her partner Nichola Samponaro, also grew up in Greenwich.

"I am forever grateful for the honor of representing this district and the opportunity to move the needle towards progress," she said. "I thank those who supported me during this difficult time and I wish everyone peace."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.