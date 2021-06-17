Measure To Legalize Recreational Marijuana Use In CT Set For Lamont's Signature To Become Law

As soon as the ink is dry on Gov. Ned Lamont's pen, marijuana will be legal in Connecticut after the Senate gave its final approval for the growth and sale of marijuana

The new legislation, approved on Thursday, June 17, would allow adults 21 or older to purchase and possess up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana beginning on Thursday, July 1.

Commercial sales of recreational marijuana in the state would not start until May 2022.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who has favored the bill, said he looks forward to signing the bill.

"It's fitting that the bill legalizing the adult use of cannabis and addressing the injustices caused by the war of drugs received final passage today, on the 50-year anniversary of President Nixon declaring the war," Lamont said.

The governor had threatened to veto an earlier bill over an equity provision that gave preference to those previously arrested on a marijuana-related charge

The new bill provides people from cities that suffered from the war on drugs to qualify for expedited licenses, not whether or not they have a criminal record.

Lamont also said the bill will help eliminate "the dangerous unregulated market and support a new, growing sector of our economy which will create jobs."

The 300-page bill, which was approved by a vote of 16 to 11, would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older, also provides for funding programs to address addiction and mental health, and expunges the records of people convicted of certain cannabis crimes.

"I look forward to signing the bill and moving beyond this terrible period of incarceration and injustice," the governor added.

