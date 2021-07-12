Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Politics

First Lady Jill Biden Will Be Back In Connecticut For A New Visit

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
First Lady Jill Biden and new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited elementary schools in Connecticut during her earlier visit.
First Lady Jill Biden and new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited elementary schools in Connecticut during her earlier visit. Photo Credit: Twitter/@MichaelLaRosa46

Connecticut is getting ready to roll out the red carpet as the Nutmeg State prepares to welcome First Lady Jill Biden back to visit with Navy families.

The White House announced that Biden will travel to Groton in New London County with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to visit with US Navy families of the USS Delaware at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Following that appearance, Biden and Toro are scheduled to attend a holiday gathering being held by the United Through Reading at the US Submarine Veterans Club in Groton at 5:15. p.m.

The trip will mark the First Lady's second trip to Connecticut since President Joe Biden took office.

In March, Biden and lifelong Meriden resident Miguel Cardona, the former Connecticut Education Commissioner took a tour of an area elementary school to see how students and teachers were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the classroom.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.