Fairfield County Men Used Stolen Credit Cards To Purchase $3.7K Worth Of Items, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly used stolen debit cards to purchase over $3,000 worth of items.

Stratford Police said the cards, which were stolen from a secured locker at the Edge Fitness Club in Stratford, were used at Dick's Spring Goods at the Milford Mall on Monday, Nov. 1.

The men were caught on surveillance seen leaving the mall with a large box of clothing worth $3,700, police said.

They left the mall in a silver minivan.

One man is described as being 20-25, with light hair, a white t-shirt, and blue skinny jeans, with white sneakers.

The other is 30-45, black hair, and a black beard, a black long sleeve shirt, and dark pants, with black sneakers.

If you can ID either male please contact Det. S. Gallagher at: SGallagher@townofstratford.com.

