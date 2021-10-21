Campaign Volunteer From Fairfield County Admits Role In Scheme To Obtain Election Funds

A former volunteer for the 2018 Connecticut State Senate campaign of Dennis Bradley has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud in a scheme to obtain public funds for the campaign.

Tina Manus, age 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to the scheme, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Between March and October of 2018, Manus conspired with Bradley, his former campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez, and others to defraud the Connecticut State Election Enforcement Commission, the Citizens’ Election Fund and the State of Connecticut, the US Attorney's Office said.

The people involved in the scheme allegedly made misrepresentations about "compliance with state election law and the requirements and restrictions of the Citizens’ Election Program."

Manus agreed to cooperate with the investigation into this scheme, and she was released on $150,000 bond pending sentencing, Boyle said.

Bradley and Martinez are also facing charges related to Bradley's run for state senate, and have entered not guilty pleas, Boyle said.

