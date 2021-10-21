Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NOAA National Weather Service Releases Forecast For Winter 2021-22
Politics

Campaign Volunteer From Fairfield County Admits Role In Scheme To Obtain Election Funds

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Connecticut State Capitol
Connecticut State Capitol Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/ jglazer75

A former volunteer for the 2018 Connecticut State Senate campaign of Dennis Bradley has pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud in a scheme to obtain public funds for the campaign. 

Tina Manus, age 42, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to the scheme, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Between March and October of 2018, Manus conspired with Bradley, his former campaign treasurer Jessica Martinez, and others to defraud the Connecticut State Election Enforcement Commission, the Citizens’ Election Fund and the State of Connecticut, the US Attorney's Office said.

The people involved in the scheme allegedly made misrepresentations about "compliance with state election law and the requirements and restrictions of the Citizens’ Election Program."

Manus agreed to cooperate with the investigation into this scheme, and she was released on $150,000 bond pending sentencing, Boyle said.

Bradley and Martinez are also facing charges related to Bradley's run for state senate, and have entered not guilty pleas, Boyle said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.