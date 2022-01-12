Wrong-Way Driver Nabbed After Crash, CT State Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk in the wrong direction on a busy highway causing a two-vehicle crash.

New London County resident James Miles Tanner, age 46, of Colchester, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 9, for the crash which took place around 11:30 p.m., Sunday on Route 395 in Montville, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, Tanner, who was traveling in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of the highway in a Mercury Milan, side-swiped a Mercedes Benz.

No one was injured in the crash.

Tanner was charged with:

DUI

Traveling in the wrong direction

Failure to maintain proper lane

He was released after posting a $1,500 non-surety bond.

