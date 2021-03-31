Worker Accused Of Stealing Paychecks From Country Club In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police have arrested an area man for allegedly stealing paychecks and other items from a country club where he once worked in Fairfield County.

Samuel Melo, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested on Monday, March 22, by Darien Police for the incident which took place at the Woodway Country Club in Darien around 3:01 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to police, an employee informed officers that at some point between Friday, Dec. 11, and Saturday, Dec. 12, several items had been taken from an office space.

Investigators in the case were able to obtain video footage of Melo on the premises of Woodway Country Club the night of the burglary as well as of him cashing the checks that had been stolen in this case, Palmieri said.

Melo had been identified as a former employee of Woodway Country Club and would have known where employee checks were stored, he added.

Melo was charged with:

Burglary

Larceny

Identity theft

Conspiracy to ID theft

Conspiracy to larceny

He was released on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.