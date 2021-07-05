Women Charged With Permitting Minors To Have Alcohol During July 4th Party In Fairfield County

A pair of women have been charged with permitting minors to have alcohol after police say they broke up a July 4th party in Fairfield County.

Police say they responded to the residence on Lambert Road in New Canaan at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible party with loud music playing.

A subsequent investigation determined that youths present had consumed alcohol, said New Canaan PD Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

Two 21-year-old women believed to be twin sisters with the same birth date and last name were identified as hosts and residents of the house.

They were each issued a misdemeanor summons at the scene for permitting a minor to possess alcohol and are both due in court on Friday, July 23.

