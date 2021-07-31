Women Accused Of Stealing $780 Worth Of Clothing From Popular Fairfield County Store

Two women are bein allegedly stealing clothes worth $780 from a Fairfield County store.

The New Canaan Police Department announced Tuesday, July 27 that the investigation began after officers responded to a report of a larceny at The Athletic Shoe Factory located at 3 Forest Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Investigators used video surveillance to identify two suspects. Amina Zejnilovic, age 49, of the Bronx, was identified as one of the suspects, authorities said.

Police said they will identify the second suspect once she surrenders on her arrest warrant.

Both women allegedly returned to the business on Wednesday, March 17. CPD said authorities were called and officers made contact with both suspects. Police said one of the suspects confessed to taking the merchandise in February.

Police said Zejnilovic surrendered to the New Canaan Police this week. She was charged with fifth-degree larceny and a misdemeanor conspiracy charge, authorities said.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.