Woman Violently Assaulted Outside Fairfield County McDonald's By Stranger, Police Say

A man violently assaulted a Fairfield County woman he didn't know after opening her car door and dragging her outside of the vehicle at an area McDonald's, police say.

The attack took place on Thursday, Jan. 28, at the restaurant located 268 West Putnam Ave. in Greenwich.

According to Zuccerella, responding Greenwich officers found Steven Lopez, age 31, of Fresh Meadows, Queens, engaged in an unprovoked physical assault on the victim, who was over 60 years old, said Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

Without provocation, Lopez opened the victim's car door, which caused the victim to fear for her safety, according to police.

The victim tried to run away from Lopez, but he was able to grab the victim, said police.

Lopez placed the victim in a chokehold as she was attempting to seek help from patrons within an establishment by banging on the exterior glass, Zuccerella said.

The victim's son saw what was transpiring and ran to his mother's safety, according to police. He needed to strike Lopez numerous times before he released the victim from the chokehold.

The victim and her son both believed that Lopez was placing the victim in grave danger.

The victim sustained injuries from the attack and was transported to the hospital and later released after being treated.

Lopez was transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained. Lopez needed to be admitted to the hospital and was released from their care on Friday, Jan. 29, Zuccerella said.

Greenwich Police posted an officer at the hospital during Lopez's admittance and transported him to Greenwich Police Headquarters upon his release.

Lopez was charged with the following:

Strangulation

Assault of an elderly person

Assault

Breach of peace

Lopez was unable to post his $100,000 bond and remains in custody.

"This was a random act of violence that caught the victim and her son completely off guard," Zuccerella said. "They do not know nor ever met Lopez."

The captain reminded residents that crime can happen anywhere and at any time.

"Due to the randomness of crime, there are a few precautions we all can take to reduce the risk and discourage those who commit crimes," he said.

Always be alert and aware of the people around you.

Educate yourself concerning prevention tactics.

Be aware of locations and situations which would make you appear vulnerable to crime, such as alleys and dark parking lots.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.