A woman received non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the hand.

The incident came to light to police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital reporting the stabbing, police said.

Police are not sure of the location or the time where the incident took place as the woman was being uncooperative with police, said Scott Appleby, Bridgeport's director Office of Emergency Management.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.