Woman Nabbed For Pair Of Business Burglaries In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Greenwich Police arrested a local woman for allegedly burglarizing two businesses and stealing electronics equipment.

A Fairfield County woman accused of burglarizing two businesses and allegedly stole electronic equipment late last year has been arrested.

Kimberly Williams, 28, of Greenwich, turned herself in to Greenwich Police on Wednesday, Feb. 3, for the two incidents that took place on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at a Railroad Avenue business and on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at a Sherwood Place business.

Williams was charged with burglary and larceny in those cases, and cited for criminal mischief in connection with the Railroad Avenue theft, according to Greenwich PD Captain Mark Zuccerella.

The names of the businesses were not released.

Zuccelerra said Williams took an iPad and other office equipment, entering through unlocked doors in the Dec. 1 burglary.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for her arrest. 

Bail was at $30,000 for both cases, which she was unable to make.

