Woman Nabbed For ID Theft Scheme In Fairfield County, Police Say

A woman is facing charges after police in Fairfield County said she opened cellular accounts using a victim's identity.

Annedlasia Porter, of Hartford, was arrested by New Canaan Police on Tuesday, Dec. 7, for two counts of conspiracy and four counts of third-degree identity theft, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Police said Porter also uses the alias Jennifer Johnson, and on separate occasions told police that she is 28 years old and 21 years old.

Police said investigators found that Porter had opened multiple cellular accounts at T-Mobile and Verizon wireless using a victim's identity.

Her court appearance was set for Wednesday, Dec. 8, authorities said.

