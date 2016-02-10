Woman Nabbed For DUI/Drugs After Slamming Into Fairfield County McDonald's, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested on numerous charges after she drove into the side of a McDonald's restaurant.

Yazmin Masas Hechavarria, age 33, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9, for the incident that took place just after midnight on Friday, Jan. 29 at the McDonald’s located at 536 Post Road in Fairfield, said Fairfield Police Lieutenant Antonio Granata.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a silver Hyundai Accent had traveled west across the grassy median of the Post Road traffic circle and then collided into the south side of the McDonald’s building, Granata said.

The restaurant was open for business at the time of this collision. No restaurant employees or patrons were injured.

Police said Hechavarria appeared disoriented and suffered lacerations to her hands from the impact.

"Officers on scene suspected Hechavarria may have been operating under the influence," Granata said.

A passenger in the vehicle and Hechavarria were treated by paramedics and transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Inside Hechavarria’s vehicle, officers discovered marijuana, cocaine, and several pharmaceutical-grade narcotics which were seized as evidence, Granata added.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit conducted a follow-up investigation and discovered that at the time of the collision, Hechavarria was under the influence of cocaine and phencyclidine (PCP), police said.

An arrest warrant was granted for Hechavarria charging her with:

Driving under the influence of drugs

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle with a suspended license

Possession of narcotics

Failure to keep narcotics in the original container

On Feb. 9, Fairfield Police, with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, located Hechavarria in the parking lot of Extra Gas Station in Bridgeport and took her into custody.

While searching Hechavarria, police located cocaine in her possession and she was subsequently charged with Possession of narcotics.

Hechavarria is being held at Fairfield Police Headquarters on a $30,000 court set bond.

McDonald’s sustained approximately $150,000 in damages.

