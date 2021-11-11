Woman Killed, Toddlers Hospitalized After Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash, CT State Police Say

A woman was killed and two young children were hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Connecticut.

It happened just before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Hartford County, in Berlin.

A Chrysler Town & Country LX was traveling on Route 9 southbound, just south of Exit 23, in the left lane of two, Connecticut State Police said.

For an unknown reason, the driver lost control of her vehicle, said police.

The vehicle then traveled to the left and struck the metal beam guide rail located on the median, according to police.

It continued along the guide rail before hitting the concrete bride support, police said.

The vehicle then came to an uncontrolled final rest across the left lane and median, according to police.

Jaimie Schreier, age 44, of Middletown suffered fatal injuries.

The two passengers in the vehicle -- Sahrye Askew, age 3, of New Britain, and Sylus Askew, age 2, of New Britain -- suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact CT State Police Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

"If you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TFC Wilson," state police said.

