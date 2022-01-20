Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car At CT Intersection

Police are searching for witnesses after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle at a Connecticut intersection.

The crash took place in Hartford County about 7:45 p.m. at Jerome Avenue and Fox Den Road in Bristol.

According to Lt. Geoffrey Lund, of the Bristol Police, the woman, who was in her mid-30s, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Lund said the department is currently seeking witnesses that may have been driving in the area and saw the accident occur.

The police department’s Serious Traffic Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and continues to investigate, Lund said.

Anyone with information should contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3031.

