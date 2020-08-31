Woman Involved In Crash With Serious Injury Impaired By Alcohol, Drugs, Police Say

A Long Island woman was arrested in Fairfield County after allegedly speeding while driving drunk when she crashed, leaving another driver with serious injuries, police said.

Earlier this month, Shelton police officers responded to a two-car crash near the Pine Rock Deli on River Road involving Nassau County resident Shayna Persaurd, 23, of Floral Park, and a second motorist.

Police said that the second driver suffered serious injuries, and both were transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The investigation into the crash by Shelton Police and the Fairfield Police Accident Reconstruction Team determined that Persaurd had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash and she was in possession of cocaine.

Investigators subsequently applied and received an arrest warrant for Persaurd.

Persaurd turned herself in to police in Shelton on Thursday, Aug. 27, and charged her with assault, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.

She was also cited for speeding over 60 mph, failure to drive in the proper lane, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Following her arrest, Persaurd posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.