Woman Injured When Dragged From Her Vehicle By Carjackers In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman who fell asleep in her vehicle was injured when she awoke to find two men dragging her out of the car.

The incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, when the Greenwich woman was sleeping in her vehicle in the area of East Putnam Avenue and Milbank Avenue, said Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

The woman woke to the sight of two men removing her from the vehicle, according to Zuccerella.

"The victim yelled at the subjects to stop," he said.

But they kept dragging her from the vehicle and stole her car, Zuccerella said

Greenwich Police Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries when being removed from the vehicle but refused medical treatment.

The Greenwich Police Department Detective Division was notified and has been actively investigating this incident.

