Woman Hit, Killed By Amtrak Train In Connecticut

A 22-year-old woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in New Haven.

A 22-year-old Connecticut woman was hit and killed by an Amtrak train while allegedly "trespassing" on the tracks.

Alexandra Trippodo, of Branford, was hit and killed around 1:10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 13 when she was hit on the tracks east of New Haven, said Beth Toll, a spokeswoman for Amtrak.

According to Toll, Trippodo was hit by Amtrak Acela train 2248 on its way from Washington, D.C. to Boston, just east of the New Haven station.

 There were no reported injuries to the 137 passengers on board or crew members, she said.

Amtrak Police Department worked with local law enforcement at the Branford Police Department to investigate the incident. 

"This incident is a tragic reminder to the public about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings," Toll said.

Trippodo was reportedly a paraprofessional at Francis Walsh Intermediate School in New Haven. 

