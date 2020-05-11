Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice

Woman Hit By Pickup Truck While Crossing Busy Intersection In Serious Condition

Kathy Reakes
The truck involved in the incident.
The truck involved in the incident. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A 70-year-old woman survived after being struck by a truck while crossing a roadway at a busy intersection in Fairfield County.

Police responded to the incident around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, after the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a telephone call regarding a serious crash at the intersection of Granfield Avenue and Success Avenue.

A green 2001 Ford F350 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Granfield Avenue approaching its intersection with Success Avenue when it failed to stop for the stop sign and struck the Bridgeport woman as she crossed Granfield Avenue from the northwest corner of the intersection, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

The area of the crash.

Bridgeport Police Department

The driver of the Ford pickup truck has been identified as 25-year-old Gustavs Ketlers of Stratford. He pulled the pickup truck to the side of the road and is cooperating with police, Gilleran said.

The victim was initially found lying unresponsive in the roadway at the intersection. She was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR ambulance where she is listed in serious but stable condition, he added.

Officer Cynthia Dolyak is the lead crash investigator for this incident. Anyone with further information may contact Officer Dolyak at the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division 203-576-7640.

