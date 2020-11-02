Woman Found Wearing No Pants Slashed At Fairfield County Park

Police are reporting that a woman was slashed in an area park.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, at Went Field Park near Railroad Avenue in Bridgeport.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the woman had been slashed on her arms and across her neck, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's emergency communications and emergency management office.

Appleby said her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The woman, who was not wearing pants, declined to provide much information to officers, but it may be someone she knows, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.