Woman Found Slumped Over Steering Wheel Charged With DUI, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman found slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle was arrested for alleged DUI.

Tyesha Bember, age 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Darien Police on Tuesday, March 2 off Olds Kings Highway North, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, while on patrol, an officer observed a gray sedan parked in an empty parking lot and running.

Inside the vehicle, he found Bember in the driver’s seat who appeared motionless and was slumped over the steering wheel.

The officer had to bang on the window several times with substantial force to rouse Bember, Palmieri said.d

When she woke, officers noted she seemed confused and wasn’t responding to their requests to open the vehicle door. When Bember, finally complied, officers began to speak with her.

dd"Bember was incoherent and confused while speaking in regards to basic questioning," Palmieri said.

The odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from Bember as she spoke, and when asked, she admitted to having consumed alcohol, he added.

Bember was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which she failed to perform to standard, Palmieri said.

She was arrested and charged with DUI after breath-alcohol testing, which showed that she was at more than twice the legal limit at 0.24.

Bember was released on a $500 bond.

