Woman Found Dead In Fairfield County Apartment

Police are investigating the "untimely death" of a 56-year-old woman in Fairfield County.

Stamford patrol officers responded to an apartment at 26 Main St., at Stamford Manor, for a welfare check on Sunday, April 18, said Stamford Police Capt. Rich Conklin.

"The investigating officers gained entry into the apartment and located the deceased resident," he said.

Stamford investigators and an investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The OCME conducted an autopsy and the cause of death is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.