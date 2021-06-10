Woman Fatally Stabs Man In Fairfield County In Self Defense During Robbery, Police Say

A woman fatally stabbed a man in Fairfield County while defending herself as he tried to rob her of drugs, according to police.

Officers responded to a report that a man was stabbed at a Bridgeport residence located at 256 Cottage St. at about 3:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Bridgeport Police said 48-year-old Victor Cruz suffered a stab wound to his back, and was taken to a hospital. He died at 9:30 a.m.

Officers then located the woman believed to be responsible, who police identified as 30-year-old Chantel Williams.

Williams was found in possession of heroin and arrested on drug charges, authorities said.

Police said Williams will not be charged in connection with Cruz's death, as the evidence indicates she stabbed Cruz while defending herself, as he attacked her and tried to rob her of her heroin.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.