Woman Dies In CT Apartment Fire

A woman was killed during a fire at an apartment building that started in a third-floor unit in Connecticut.

The blaze began around 8:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, at the complex located at 95 Kaye Vue Plaza, in Hamden.

First arriving firefighters encountered heavy fire coming from a third-floor window, according to Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede.

Firefighters quickly advanced a hose line up the stairwell to the third-floor apartment where they encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions, Merwede said.

Crews performed a search of the apartment and other units as other firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

A 21-year-old man was located and rescued from one third-floor apartment. He was treated on scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics.

A 56-year-old woman, identified as Cherie Adamczyk, was found in the bedroom of the apartment where the fire occurred, officials said.

The chief said firefighters carried Adamczyk out of the building and administered CPR.

She was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital by American Medical Response where she died from the burn injuries and smoke inhalation she suffered.

The three-alarm fire originated in the living room of the third-floor apartment. The Hamden Fire Marshal’s office along with the CT State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Nine dwelling units were declared uninhabitable due to fire, smoke, and water damage.

Residents were assisted with lodging arrangements by the American Red Cross and Hamden Community Services.

The Hamden CERT Team provided assistance to residents on the scene.

Fire Departments from Bethany, Cheshire, New Haven, North Branford, and North Haven provided mutual aid and station coverage during the fire.

