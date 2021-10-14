Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Woman Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Connecticut

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The home before the fire.
The home before the fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was killed during a house fire that caused extensive damage.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Litchfield County, at 314 Buckingham Street in Watertown.

The blaze was contained to the first floor in the back of the house with heavy heat and smoke coming from inside, according to Watertown Fire Chief David Bromley.

"Several bystanders attempted to rescue the woman, but the heat and smoke were just too great," he said. 

When firefighters went inside the home, the 50-year-old woman’s body was recovered in the back bedroom where the fire was located.

The woman's husband was at work at the time of the fire, the chief said. 

The fire chief said the damage to the house was extensive.

The fire remains under investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.