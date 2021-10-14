Woman Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Connecticut

A Connecticut woman was killed during a house fire that caused extensive damage.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Litchfield County, at 314 Buckingham Street in Watertown.

The blaze was contained to the first floor in the back of the house with heavy heat and smoke coming from inside, according to Watertown Fire Chief David Bromley.

"Several bystanders attempted to rescue the woman, but the heat and smoke were just too great," he said.

When firefighters went inside the home, the 50-year-old woman’s body was recovered in the back bedroom where the fire was located.

The woman's husband was at work at the time of the fire, the chief said.

The fire chief said the damage to the house was extensive.

The fire remains under investigation.

