Woman Dies After Being Pulled From River In Fairfield County

A woman whose body was pulled from a river in Fairfield County has died.

The 41-year-old Bridgeport woman was found floating early Friday, July 23, in the area of the Pequonnock River in Trumbull between White Plains Road and Quarry Road, said police.

The woman was discovered unresponsive in the water prior to being pulled from the river, said Trumbull Police Lieutenant Brian D. Weir.

"There were other individuals in the area during this time, who eventually observed the woman in the water and called 911," he said.

Trumbull Police, Trumbull Center Fire Department, and Trumbull EMS arrived shortly after and pulled the victim out of the water.

Trumbull Police and EMS took over medical care for the victim. Trumbull EMS then transported her to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where she later died from her injuries, Weir said.

Trumbull Police detectives and members of the Trumbull Police Dive Team responded to the scene and assisted with the investigation.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Details of this incident are currently under investigation, however, there is no threat to the public, Weir said.

The area of the Pequonnock River where the body was found is a restricted area where swimming and water activities are prohibited.

The Pequonnock River runs southerly through the Pequonnock River Valley in Trumbull and flows into Bunnell's Pond at Beardsley Park in Bridgeport.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

