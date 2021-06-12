Woman Confronts Stranger Coming Up Stairs Of Fairfield County Home, Police Say

Police are investigating a residential burglary in which the resident was at home while it was in progress in Fairfield County and confronted the man.

The incident was reported to police around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, June 10, at a home on Ridgeley Street, in Darien.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman said she was on the second floor when she saw an unknown white man coming up the stairs of her home, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

When confronted, the man said he was delivering a package. The woman then told him she wasn't expecting a package and instructed him to leave, which he did.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it was determined that there were no threats made, nothing was taken from or disturbed within the residence, and there are no apparent connections between the homeowner and the suspect, Palmieri said.

The man was described as a white male wearing dark pants and a gray sweatshirt and was seen driving away in a newer model gray BMW.

Palmieri said the incident appears to be an isolated, random event which leads investigators to believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"As always, we encourage residents to take appropriate safety measures at their homes to protect their property, and more importantly, their families," Palmieri said.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should call the Darien Police Detective Bureau at 203-662-5330.

