Woman Charged With Using Counterfeit $100 Bill At Fairfield County Store

A woman turned herself in to the police after using a counterfeit $100 bill at a Fairfield County store and walking out with authentic change.

Officers from the Westport Police Department responded to The Country Store on Wilton Road in the afternoon of Sunday, May 24, where there was a report of a customer that had used a suspected counterfeit $100 bill.

According to an employee at the store, a woman entered the store with two others, used the counterfeit bill to make a $5.75 purchase, and walked away with $94.25 in authentic cash as change.

Police said that the transaction was captured on surveillance video and this suspect was found to have arrived with two other individuals. The investigation ultimately determined that the suspect who used the bill was identified as local resident Jeanise Perez.

A warrant was issued for Perez’s arrest, and on Monday, July 27, police said that she turned herself in at Westport Police Headquarters.

Perez was charged with:

Forgery;

Larceny;

Conspiracy to commit forgery;

Conspiracy to commit larceny.

Following her arrest, Perez was released on a $2,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear back in Norwalk Superior Court next week on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

