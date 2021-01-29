Woman Arrested For DUI/Drugs Almost A Year Following Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been arrested almost a year after a crash for DUI/Drugs after toxicology reports showed PCP in her blood.

On Monday, Feb. 3, around 3:32 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot at 701 Post Road East on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, an officer observed what appeared to be a relatively minor two-car accident. The driver of the suspected at-fault vehicle was identified as Jessica Mott, age 34, of Bridgeport, said Lt. David Wolf.

The investigating officer reported that when speaking with Mott, she exhibited physical clues consistent with being under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. Further, a small amount of suspected illegal narcotics was located in her car. The item was later tested and determined to be PCP, Wolf said.

Mott was ultimately transported to the hospital for treatment.

​The officer was later able to obtain the results of her blood test for the time frame in which the accident occurred. The results of the toxicology report showed the presence of PCP. Based on the tests, an arrest warrant was granted.

​On Saturday, Jan. 23, Mott was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police who turned her over to Westport.

She charged with:

DUI/Drugs/Alcohol

Driving under suspension

Possession of a criminal substance

Mott was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Friday, Feb. 26.

