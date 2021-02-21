Woman Accused Of Throwing Items, Biting Another Person During Fairfield County Fight

A Fairfield County woman was arrested for allegedly throwing items and biting another person during a dispute.

Kaia Grace Butler, age 21, of Greenwich, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 17, after Greenwich Police responded to the Cos Cob area of town for the report of an incident that had become physical, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

Once on the scene, police found that Butler started an argument and escalated it by throwing various items and biting the victim's arm inside a home, Zuccerella said.

Butler was charged with disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.