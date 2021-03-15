Woman Accused Of Throwing Glass Of Water At Fellow Patron In Fairfield County Restaurant

A Fairfield County woman was arrested after allegedly having a dispute at an area restaurant in which she threw a glass of water at another patron.

Leslie Guaman-Tenesaca, 24, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, March 14 by New Canaan Police after they responded to Spiga Restaurant for a dispute, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

An investigation found that during the dispute Guaman-Tenesaca threw a glass cup filled with water in the direction of the victim. The glass cup broke and the water sprayed onto the victim, Ferraro said.

Guaman-Tenesaca was issued a misdemeanor summons on the scene and released on a promise to appear ticket.

