Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Connecticut Accelerating Age-Based Vaccination Rollout
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Throwing Glass Of Water At Fellow Patron In Fairfield County Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Stamford woman was arrested for allegedly throwing a glass of water at another person.
A Stamford woman was arrested for allegedly throwing a glass of water at another person. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County woman was arrested after allegedly having a dispute at an area restaurant in which she threw a glass of water at another patron.

Leslie Guaman-Tenesaca, 24, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, March 14 by New Canaan Police after they responded to Spiga Restaurant for a dispute, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

An investigation found that during the dispute Guaman-Tenesaca threw a glass cup filled with water in the direction of the victim. The glass cup broke and the water sprayed onto the victim, Ferraro said.

Guaman-Tenesaca was issued a misdemeanor summons on the scene and released on a promise to appear ticket. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.