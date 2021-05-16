Woman Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards From Fairfield County Home Faces ID Theft Charge

A woman accused of stealing credit cards from a Fairfield County home and illegally using them in various locations in New Haven last summer has been arrested following a lengthy investigation.

Officers from the Westport Police Department received a complaint on July 3, 2020, from a homeowner who reported that someone had entered his home early that morning and stole his cellphone, as well as multiple credit cards.

Police said that the cards were used illegally at several locations in New Haven, which investigators visited.

According to police, detectives went to the places in New Haven where purchases had been made with the stolen credit card and they were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect, who was identified as area resident Rebecca Megel.

The investigation led to a warrant for Megel’s arrest, which was served by police in Westport on Thursday, May 13.

Megel was arrested and charged with illegal use of a credit card and identity theft. She is currently being held on a $50,000 following her arraignment in Stamford Superior Court. No return court date has been announced.

