Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pop-Up Showers, Thunderstorms Will Be Followed By Big Change In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards From Fairfield County Home Faces ID Theft Charge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Westport arrested a woman accused of stealing and illegally using credit cards.
Police in Westport arrested a woman accused of stealing and illegally using credit cards. Photo Credit: Westport Police Department

A woman accused of stealing credit cards from a Fairfield County home and illegally using them in various locations in New Haven last summer has been arrested following a lengthy investigation.

Officers from the Westport Police Department received a complaint on July 3, 2020, from a homeowner who reported that someone had entered his home early that morning and stole his cellphone, as well as multiple credit cards.

Police said that the cards were used illegally at several locations in New Haven, which investigators visited.

According to police, detectives went to the places in New Haven where purchases had been made with the stolen credit card and they were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect, who was identified as area resident Rebecca Megel.

The investigation led to a warrant for Megel’s arrest, which was served by police in Westport on Thursday, May 13.

Megel was arrested and charged with illegal use of a credit card and identity theft. She is currently being held on a $50,000 following her arraignment in Stamford Superior Court. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.