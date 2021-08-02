Woman Accused Of Stealing $626 Worth Of Clothing From Store In Fairfield County

A woman was arrested after police said she stole clothes worth more than $600 from a Fairfield County store.

Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Togs, a store located at 66 Elm Street in New Canaan, at about 1:30 p.m. on June 30, authorities said.

The stolen items were worth a total of $626, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

New Canaan Police said surveillance cameras at Togs and nearby stores and a license plate reader camera helped investigators identify the suspect as Carla Cabrejos, age 39, of Stamford.

Cabrejos surrendered herself to police on Monday, Aug. 2, authorities said.

She is charged with fifth-degree larceny, police said. Cabrejos is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

