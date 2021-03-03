Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Accused Of Punching Passenger On Bus In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
A Greater Bridgeport Transit bus driver called Fairfield Police after a passenger hit another passenger in the face.
A Fairfield County woman has been accused of getting on a transit bus and hitting another passenger.

Lisette Hernandez, age 38, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 26 by Fairfield Police receiving a call from the bus driver of the Greater Bridgeport Transit, police said.

According to police, Hernandez reportedly boarded the bus and struck the passenger in the area of Post Road and Beach Road in Fairfield.

According to the victim, she was seated on the bus when she was struck in the face by Hernandez, whom she did not know. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Hernandez was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace. 

