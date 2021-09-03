Window Broken By Bullet At Fairfield County Home, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a suspicious incident in which a bullet broke a window in an area home.

The broken window from the bullet was found around 1:49 p.m., Thursday, March 4, on Mamanasco Road in Ridgefield.

The homeowner contacted the police after finding a broken window in their home that was caused by a bullet. Officers checked the area for evidence of individuals firing weapons but could not find any evidence of foul play, Ridgefield PD Captain Shawn Platt said.

"It appears that the bullet was not intentionally fired at the home," Platt said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information associated with the incident is asked to contact the Ridgefield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-431-2794 or the anonymous tip line at 203-431-2345.

