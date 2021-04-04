Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Westchester Man Nabbed On Host Of Drug, Gun Charges During Fairfield County Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Greenwich Police arrested a Fairfield County man for allegedly possessing drugs, and a firearm, along with a host of other charges.
Greenwich Police arrested a Fairfield County man for allegedly possessing drugs, and a firearm, along with a host of other charges. Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Deparment

A Westchester County man was arrested on a host of alleged charges, including criminal possession of firearms, after being stopped in Fairfield County for not having a proper license plate.

Tremaine Fraiser, age 24, of New Rochelle, was arrested on Saturday, March 27, by Greenwich Police after being stopped for not having a proper license plate.

Officers stopped Frasier after they noticed he did not have a front license plate, Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella said.

During the stop, it was determined the vehicle had a Texas temporary dealer registration, and that Fraiser was driving on a suspended license, did not have insurance, and had drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Zuccerella said.

Additionally, officers found an illegally possessed firearm and said Fraiser had a nine-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the stop, he added.

Fraiser was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Violating a standing criminal protective order
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Risk of injury to a child
  • Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a marijuana
  • Possession of a hallucinogen
  • Possession of a hallucinogen with intent
  • Operation of a drug factory
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Driving without a license
  • Driving without minimum insurance
  • Driving without readable/lost plates

He was held on a $200,000 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.