Westchester Man Nabbed On Host Of Drug, Gun Charges During Fairfield County Stop, Police Say

A Westchester County man was arrested on a host of alleged charges, including criminal possession of firearms, after being stopped in Fairfield County for not having a proper license plate.
Tremaine Fraiser, age 24, of New Rochelle, was arrested on Saturday, March 27, by Greenwich Police after being stopped for not having a proper license plate.
Officers stopped Frasier after they noticed he did not have a front license plate, Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella said.
During the stop, it was determined the vehicle had a Texas temporary dealer registration, and that Fraiser was driving on a suspended license, did not have insurance, and had drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Zuccerella said.
Additionally, officers found an illegally possessed firearm and said Fraiser had a nine-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the stop, he added.
Fraiser was placed under arrest and charged with:
- Violating a standing criminal protective order
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Risk of injury to a child
- Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of a marijuana
- Possession of a hallucinogen
- Possession of a hallucinogen with intent
- Operation of a drug factory
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving without a license
- Driving without minimum insurance
- Driving without readable/lost plates
He was held on a $200,000 bond.
