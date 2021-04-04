Westchester Man Nabbed On Host Of Drug, Gun Charges During Fairfield County Stop, Police Say

A Westchester County man was arrested on a host of alleged charges, including criminal possession of firearms, after being stopped in Fairfield County for not having a proper license plate.

Tremaine Fraiser, age 24, of New Rochelle, was arrested on Saturday, March 27, by Greenwich Police after being stopped for not having a proper license plate.

Officers stopped Frasier after they noticed he did not have a front license plate, Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella said.

During the stop, it was determined the vehicle had a Texas temporary dealer registration, and that Fraiser was driving on a suspended license, did not have insurance, and had drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, Zuccerella said.

Additionally, officers found an illegally possessed firearm and said Fraiser had a nine-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the stop, he added.

Fraiser was placed under arrest and charged with:

Violating a standing criminal protective order

Criminal possession of a weapon

Risk of injury to a child

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a marijuana

Possession of a hallucinogen

Possession of a hallucinogen with intent

Operation of a drug factory

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving without a license

Driving without minimum insurance

Driving without readable/lost plates

He was held on a $200,000 bond.

