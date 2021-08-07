Victims Extracted From Separate Crashes Overnight In Fairfield County

A fire department in Fairfield County performed two separate vehicle extractions overnight.

The first extrication in Norwalk occurred at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Wilson Avenue, in the Rowayton section of the city, just after 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Norwalk firefighters assisted the Rowayton Volunteer firefighters with extricating a lone male driver from a Mitsubishi Outlander that had rolled onto its driver’s side door, after colliding with a pickup truck, said Deputy Chief Edward Prescott of the Norwalk Fire Department.

The roof of the vehicle was removed to allow the driver, who was uninjured, to exit the vehicle, said Prescott.

The second extrication occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, near the I-95 southbound ramp at Exit 14, Prescott said.

A Toyota Corolla drove into the rear of a tractor-trailer, that was parked on the shoulder.

Firefighters used multiple extrication tools to remove the passenger side doors and raised the dashboard, to free the uninjured driver that was jammed under the steering wheel, he added.

